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Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz

Performers also included Tituss Burgess, Kyle Dean Massey, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Shoshana Bean, Judy Kuhn, Telly Leung, and more.

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The New York Pops held their 43rd Birthday Gala, Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz, on Monday, April 27 at Carnegie Hall. The event was led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, and honored Grammy, Academy, and Tony Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz. Check out photos from the event below!

In attendance were Tituss Burgess, Kyle Dean MasseyJasmine Amy RogersShoshana Bean, Aisha Jackson, Brittney Johnson,Judy Kuhn, Telly Leung, Lindsay Mendez, Mary Kate Morrissey, Emmett O'Hanlon, Ben Platt, Sherie Rene Scott, and Mary Testa, who will collaborated with The New York Pops to pay tribute to Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit Wicked and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden, and The Queen of Versailles. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black-tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Telly Leung

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Telly Leung

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Steven Reineke, Telly Leung and Camp Broadway Kids

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Shoshana Bean and The Camp Broadway Kids

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Ben Platt

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Ben Platt

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Ben Platt

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Testa

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Testa

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Testa

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Kyle Dean Massey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Kyle Dean Massey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Steven Reineke and Aisha Jackson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Aisha Jackson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Aisha Jackson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Steven Reineke and Aisha Jackson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Aisha Jackson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Emmettt O'Hanlon

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Emmettt O'Hanlon

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Emmettt O'Hanlon and Steven Reineke

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Sherie Rene Scott

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Sherie Rene Scott

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Sherie Rene Scott

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Kate Morrissey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Kate Morrissey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Kate Morrissey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Michael McCorry Rose

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz and Michael McCorry Rose

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Michael McCorry Rose

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz, Brittney Johnson and Mary Kate Morrissey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Stephen Schwartz, Brittney Johnson and Mary Kate Morrissey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Steven Reineke and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Christina Rose

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Kyle Dean Massey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Testa and Telly Leung

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Aisha Jackson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Emmettt O'Hanlon and Tessa Border

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Kate Morrissey

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz Image
Mary Kate Morrissey, Brittney Johnson, Steven Reineke and Shoshana Bean

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