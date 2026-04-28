Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz

The New York Pops held their 43rd Birthday Gala, Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz, on Monday, April 27 at Carnegie Hall. The event was led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, and honored Grammy, Academy, and Tony Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz. Check out photos from the event below!

In attendance were Tituss Burgess, Kyle Dean Massey, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Shoshana Bean, Aisha Jackson, Brittney Johnson,Judy Kuhn, Telly Leung, Lindsay Mendez, Mary Kate Morrissey, Emmett O'Hanlon, Ben Platt, Sherie Rene Scott, and Mary Testa, who will collaborated with The New York Pops to pay tribute to Stephen Schwartz.

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit Wicked and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden, and The Queen of Versailles. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black-tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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