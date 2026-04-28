Laura Linney Will Lead World Premiere of MONTAUK on Broadway in Spring 2027

Laura Linney will star in the world premiere of Montauk by David Hare and directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club. The production will open on Broadway at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) in Spring 2027.

MTC is also thrilled to announce that Linney has been named as the company’s first Artist-in-Residence. This new position reflects a deepening of Linney’s 35-year relationship with MTC and her ongoing commitment to the company as her theatrical home. In her new role as Artist-in-Residence, Linney will continue to work on developing projects for upcoming seasons at MTC, as well as participating in MTC’s educational and community outreach programs.

“Laura Linney is one of the most versatile actors of our time,” said Artistic Director Nicki Hunter. “Her artistry, intelligence, and generosity make her the ideal partner for this brand-new initiative for MTC. We are thrilled to welcome her in this expanded capacity, cementing a commitment to working together in the future, and to collaborate on David Hare’s Montauk, directed by Daniel Sullivan. We’re proud to be giving this play its world premiere on Broadway.”

“I could not be more proud to be Manhattan Theatre Club’s first Artist-in-Residence,” Linney commented. “MTC has been my theatrical home for decades, and I feel very honored indeed to kick off this new position. Thank you, Nicki and Lynne!”

Montauk is a visceral portrait of two artists with violently different approaches to art and life. Jared Speight is a stubborn titan of Long Island abstraction when star writer Roxy Margaux first becomes infatuated with his bravado. But over a decade of romantic and career entanglements, their different reasons for making art become painfully clear. Intelligent and intimate, this world premiere asks far-reaching questions about our passions and the sacrifices we make for them.

Linney made early New York stage appearances in MTC’s Beggars in the House of Plenty in 1991 and in the company’s original Off-Broadway production of Sight Unseen in 1992. She later starred in MTC’s Broadway productions of Sight Unseen; Time Stands Still; Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes; My Name is Lucy Barton; and Summer, 1976. Her other Broadway credits include Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, Six Degrees of Separation, Honour, Uncle Vanya, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Holiday and The Seagull. Her numerous film credits include her Academy Award-nominated performances in You Can Count on Me, Kinsey, and The Savages. She is the winner of four Emmy Awards for her performances in “Wild Iris,” “John Adams,” “The Big C” and “Frasier.”

David Hare, a two-time Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee, returns to Broadway for the first time since the Tony Award-winning revival of Skylight in 2015. His other Broadway plays include Racing Demon, The Year of Magical Thinking, The Blue Room, Amy’s View, The Vertical Hour, and Plenty, among others. He received Academy Award nominations for his screenplays for The Hours and The Reader.

Daniel Sullivan’s credits with MTC include Summer, 1976; Lillian Helman’s The Little Foxes; Time Stands Still; and Sight Unseen, all with Laura Linney, as well as The Nap, Saint Joan, The Country House, The Snow Geese, The Columnist, Lost Lake, Accent on Youth, Good People, Rabbit Hole, After the Night and the Music, Brooklyn Boy, Psycopathia Sexualis, and Proof (Tony Award). His other Broadway credits include I’m Not Rappaport; The Heidi Chronicles; Conversations with My Father; The Sisters Rosensweig; Ah, Wilderness!; A Moon for the Misbegotten; Morning’s at Seven; Julius Caesar; and Glengarry Glen Ross; among others.

Additional casting, creative team, and production details for Montauk will be announced at a later date.

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