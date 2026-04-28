Video: Ebon Moss-Bachrach Accidentally Brought His Phone Onstage in DOG DAY AFTERNOON





Ebon Moss-Bachrach is back on the stage in Dog Day Afternoon, reuniting him with his friend and collaborator Jon Bernthal. Though he is making his Broadway debut in this production, the Emmy winner is no stranger to theater work, having begun his career on the stage in off-Broadway shows.

Even amid his onscreen success, Moss-Bachrach recently shared his continued love of theater on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which isn't limited to Broadway proper. "I can't wait to do another play at the Public or whatever... It wasn't like a path to something else. It's just part of all of it."

The actor went on to tell a story from a recent performance of Dog Day Afternoon, in which he accidentally brought his phone onstage for a significant scene at the end of the play. "As we start to rotate, I see that my phone is in my front pocket of my tight suit pants... I didn't know if it was on. I didn't know if it was on silent," he explained.

"In this sensitive scene, all I could think about was just this thing here and the fact that I had done a scene already and didn't even realize that it was on me... It didn't go off but it was a horrible, horrible, horrible feeling." Watch the actor tell the full story on the late night show now.

Broadway's Dog Day Afternoon, based on the 1975 film of the same name, began performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and officially opened Monday, March 30, 2026 for a strictly limited engagement at the August Wilson Theatre.

The play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City, a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold-up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge.

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