Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 29, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 29

2025 Chita Rivera Awards nominations announced

Thursday, May 1

2025 Tony Awards nominations announced

Sunday, May 4

2025 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony

Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for THE LAST FIVE YEARS, FLOYD COLLINS and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. Learn more about the Tony Awards here!. (more...)

Great Performances, New 42, and More Will Receive 2025 Tony Honors

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Awards Administration Committee will present the 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four contributors to the Broadway industry. Learn more here!. (more...)

Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that stage and screen stars Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs will return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth, respectively. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Hillary Fisher, Haven Burton and More to Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Paper Mill

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and the creative team for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the final production of Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Ryan Vasquez, Pablo David Laucerica, and More Will Lead JERSEY BOYS at the Muny

by Stephi Wild

Ryan Vasquez, Cory Jeacoma, Pablo David Laucerica, Andrew Poston, John Leone and Shea Coffman will star in Jersey Boys when the global sensation jukebox musical returns to The Muny this summer.. (more...)

TODAY Show Unveils 'Broadway Week' Lineup: BOOP!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More

by Josh Sharpe

As we gear up for Tony nominations, TODAY's annual Broadway week returns. The tradition, which honors the best of Broadway each season on the NBC morning show, will feature performances from Smash, BOOP!, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending.. (more...)

JUST IN TIME Releases New Block Of Tickets

by Stephi Wild

A new block of tickets for the Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff is now on sale for performances through Sunday, November 30, 2025.. (more...)

Video: Watch SMASH Perform 'Let Me Be Your Star' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

It's Broadway Week on the TODAY Show! To kick things off, the cast of SMASH performed 'Let Me Be Your Star (Opening Version)' on the hit NBC morning show. Watch a video of Robyn Hurder lead the cast of the new Broadway musical.. (more...)

Video: Watch Caroline Bowman & SMASH Cast Perform 'The National Pastime' on The TODAY Show

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway Week on The TODAY Show continues with another performance from the company of Smash! On Monday morning, Caroline Bowmn and the cast took the TODAY plaza by storm with a performance of 'The National Pastime' from the new musical.. (more...)

