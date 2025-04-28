JUST IN TIME Releases New Block Of Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new block of tickets for the Broadway musical Just in Time starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff is now on sale for performances through Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre.

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), orchestrations by Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Gracie Lawrence (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Just in Time on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost. Thomas M. Neff, Evamere Entertainment, Cynthia J. Tong, Mary Maggio, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Crossroads Live Group, Richard Batchelder, Peter May, Tom Tuft, Merrie L. Davis, Lang Entertainment Group, Silva Theatrical Group, Wild Oak Media, Alchemation, Aleri Entertainment, Craig Balsam, Matthew Blank, Creative Partners Productions, Drew & Dane Productions, Eric and Julie Fisher, Frankly Spoken Productions, Good Soup Entertainment, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Barry and Brooke Josephson, Willette and Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Oliva C. Middleton, Ira Pittelman, Power Arts, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Shake & Stir, Signature Theatre, The Shubert Organization, 2 On The Aisle, Agrawal Turchin, Kades Windsor, Moellenberg Norman, Sirens BB, Suzi Dietz and Lenny Beer, Amy Abrams, Brian Schwartz and Ted Chapin serve as co-producers.

Look out, Jonathan's back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

