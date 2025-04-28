Great Performances, New 42, and More Will Receive 2025 Tony Honors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards Administration Committee will present the 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four contributors to the Broadway industry – Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

“Our Tony Honors recognize the fact that there are a multitude of people and organizations working behind the scenes who contribute to great theatre, making the journey from page to stage, beyond our traditional categories,” said Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “We are thrilled to celebrate these behind the scenes heroes on Broadway’s biggest night.”

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this year. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1 at 9:00 AM ET live on the Tony Awards YouTube Page.

About the Honorees

For more than 50 years on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world, the series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards. The Great Performances website and YouTube channel host exclusive videos, interviews, and more.

Michael Price is the longest serving Executive Director of an American theatre. Under his direction for 47 years commencing in 1968, Goodspeed Musicals became internationally recognized for its dedication to the advancement and preservation of the American Musical. For Goodspeed, Mr. Price produced over 250 classic and forgotten musicals, 100 new musicals, and transferred 19 shows to Broadway, earning 13 Tony Awards. Goodspeed itself was honored with two special Tony Awards. Mr. Price was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame, which honors lifetime achievement in the American theater. Mr. Price is the founder of the League of Historic American Theatres and a founding member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. He serves on the Executive Committee of the American Theatre Wing and as a member of the Tony Administration Committee. His board memberships include the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, the ASCAP Foundation, and numerous charitable and non-profit organizations. He received his BA from Michigan State University, MA from Minnesota, MFA from Yale, and holds honorary doctorates from Wesleyan University, Connecticut College, and The University of Hartford. He is married to Jo-Ann Nevas Price; they are the proud grandparents of Ezra and Ari.

New 42 was founded to breathe new life into 42nd street and its historic theaters, transforming the block into a vibrant and youthful theater district. Today and every day, we continue to spark awe and wonder — opening new worlds to young audiences through New Victory Theater, incubating new works at New 42 Studios, and paving new pathways to creative careers through our artist and mentorship programs. Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet and Board Chairman Fiona Howe Rudin, New 42’s mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward. Driven by the belief that the performing arts have the power to connect and change us all, we continue to expand what’s possible — for artists, for audiences and for the future of the performing arts.

2025 is a substantial milestone for the non-profit organization, as it marks the 35th anniversary of New 42, the 30th anniversary of the New Victory Theater, and the 25th Anniversary of New 42 Studios.

In the years since its founding in 1990, New 42 has transformed from an urban redevelopment organization to one of New York City’s most visionary cultural nonprofits. Its community includes professional artists rehearsing shows from Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theaters to the West End, teens participating in award-winning workforce development programs, international and American artists debuting work for young people, and educators and school kids and families from across the five boroughs. All of them are part of New 42’s pursuit to engage people in the arts at the earliest age possible, with a commitment to accessibility and affordability.

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

New 42 Studios has evolved over the years into an incubator for developing new works, many of which have defined Broadway history in recent decades. Since its opening in 2000, New 42 Studios has served as the rehearsal space for over 1,000 Broadway/Off-Broadway/Touring companies, 655 workshops and readings, 431 regional theater productions, and more than 1,500 other creative projects. The historic productions that have rehearsed at New 42 Studios include sixteen Tony Award® winners for Best Musical or Best Play: The Producers (2001), Hairspray (2002), Jersey Boys (2005), Spring Awakening (2006), In the Heights (2008), Kinky Boots (2012), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2014), Hamilton (2015), Dear Evan Hansen (2016), The Band’s Visit (2017), The Ferryman (2018), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2018), Hadestown (2019), Moulin Rouge (2019), The Inheritance (2019), and Leopoldstadt (2022).

Since 1965, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has been dedicated to enhancing access to its rich archives of dance, theater, music, and recorded sound—to amplify all voices and support the creative process. As one of The New York Public Library’s renowned research centers—and one of the world’s largest collections solely focused on the performing arts—the Library’s materials are available free of charge, along with a wide range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, film screenings and performances. The collection at the Library for the Performing Arts includes upwards of eight million items, notable for their extraordinary range and diversity—from 11th-century music, to 20th-century manuscripts, to contemporary hip-hop dance. This year, the Library for the Performing Arts celebrates its 60th anniversary with a range of programming and special exhibits.

