TODAY Show Unveils 'Broadway Week' Lineup: BOOP!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More

The annual tradition honors the best of Broadway each season on the NBC morning show.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
TODAY Show Unveils 'Broadway Week' Lineup: BOOP!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More Image
As we gear up for Tony nominations, TODAY's annual Broadway week returns. The tradition, which honors the best of Broadway each season on the NBC morning show, kicked off Monday morning with a performance of "Let Me Be Your Star (Opening Version)" from Smash. Check out the video here, and take a look at the announced schedule below.

Wednesday, April 30

As previously announced, the cast of Broadway's BOOP! will come to the TODAY Show stage on Wednesday, April 30, performing in the 8am hour and again in the 9am hour. 

Thursday, May 1

On Thursday, the cast of Maybe Happy Ending will be spotlighted, performing during the first 8am hour slot, and then again at the 9am hour and 10am hours.

Friday, May 2

Death Becomes Her will come to the stage on Friday, May 2. Tune-in at 8am and again at 9am to watch the cast perform from the hit musical.

The TODAY Show airs Monday through Friday on NBC, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET and running through 11:00 a.m. ET. Hosts and anchors include Savannah GuthrieAl RokerCarson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie MoralesJenna Bush Hager, and more.



