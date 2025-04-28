TODAY Show Unveils 'Broadway Week' Lineup: BOOP!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As we gear up for Tony nominations, TODAY's annual Broadway week returns. The tradition, which honors the best of Broadway each season on the NBC morning show, kicked off Monday morning with a performance of "Let Me Be Your Star (Opening Version)" from Smash. Check out the video here, and take a look at the announced schedule below.

Wednesday, April 30

As previously announced, the cast of Broadway's BOOP! will come to the TODAY Show stage on Wednesday, April 30, performing in the 8am hour and again in the 9am hour.

Thursday, May 1

On Thursday, the cast of Maybe Happy Ending will be spotlighted, performing during the first 8am hour slot, and then again at the 9am hour and 10am hours.

Friday, May 2

Death Becomes Her will come to the stage on Friday, May 2. Tune-in at 8am and again at 9am to watch the cast perform from the hit musical.

The TODAY Show airs Monday through Friday on NBC, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET and running through 11:00 a.m. ET. Hosts and anchors include Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, and more.

Deals from Real Women Have Curves James Earl Jones Theater (Broadway) Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Get Tickets from $71.00