Ryan Vasquez, Pablo David Laucerica, and More Will Lead JERSEY BOYS at the Muny

Ryan Vasquez, Cory Jeacoma, Pablo David Laucerica, Andrew Poston, John Leone and Shea Coffman will star in Jersey Boys when the global sensation jukebox musical returns to The Muny this summer in Forest Park. Jersey Boys runs Aug. 18-24.

The production is led by Maggie Burrows (director), William Carlos Angulo (choreographer) and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (music director/conductor).

“The powerful journey of The Four Seasons will come to brilliant life with these artists,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Theirs is a true heartbreaking American tale of talent, ambition, ego and brotherhood, and I can't wait to see it come alive with these ‘boys.'”

Biographies

Ryan Vasquez (Tommy DeVito) starred in The Notebook on Broadway, after originating leading roles in the world premiere productions of The Outsiders and Water for Elephants. Ryan also starred as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway and is the only actor to also play Aaron Burr, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. He also appeared in the original Broadway cast of Waitress, the Broadway company of Wicked and in the recent Kennedy Center premiere of Schmigadoon! A 2020 Drama Desk Award nominee for his portrayal of The Man in Black in The Wrong Man at MCC Theater, Ryan also appeared in Gavin Creel's original, autobiographical musical, Walk on Through. Film/TV: Tick … Tick … BOOM!, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Fight, Vivo! , In the Heights and more. Proud Michigan graduate.

Cory Jeacoma (Nick Massi) Cory revisits his dream show after playing his dream role, Bob Gaudio, for a year on the national tour, as well as reopening the show at New World Stages. Cory also recently finished his run as Ferris in the new off-Broadway musical Beau. Other theatre/TV credits: Florence Welch's Gastsby at A.R.T. (Tom Buchanan), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway (Gerry Goffin), Trace Weston in Power Book II: Ghost for Starz, Agent Chris Ulrich in FBI for CBS, Logan in 4400 for the CW and a few more that haven't yet been released.

Pablo David Laucerica (Frankie Valli) A Northwestern University voice performance and music theatre grad, Pablo's main artistic interests include acting, songwriting, music production and content creation. His biggest inspirations are Freddie Mercury, Donald Glover and Charlie Brown. Upcoming: The Queen of Versailles (Broadway). Recent: Wicked (Universal Pictures), Dear Evan Hansen (first national tour).

Andrew Poston (Bob Gaudio) is an actor, singer and worship leader with a BM in commercial music from Anderson University. Broadway: Almost Famous. National tour: Kinky Boots. Select regional: Bull Durham , Newsies, Godspell and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

John Leone (Gyp DeCarlo & Others) makes his Muny debut in a show that's near and dear to his heart. As a member of the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, John understudied seven roles, including Gyp DeCarlo, before taking over the role of Nick Massi. Other Broadway and national tours include starring roles in Les Misérables , Titanic, Grease and Avenue X. Lots of off-Broadway and regional theatre in everything from Shakespeare to O'Neill to Sam Shepard. Recent television: FBI: Most Wanted, The Blacklist, Show Me Hero, every iteration of Law & Order, and the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, opposite Martin Short and Meryl Streep. Current film: The Friend, alongside Naomi Watts and Bill Murray. John is a proud graduate of Hofstra University and The Neighborhood Playhouse.

Shea Coffman (Bob Crewe & Others) was last seen at The Muny as Kyle the UPS guy in Legally Blonde. Favorite credits include Rock of Ages (Lonny) at the Paramount Theatre; Kiss Me, Kate (Gunman), Shrek (Shrek), Oklahoma! (Jud), Footloose (Coach Dunbar), Ragtime, Newsies and Bridges of Madison County at Marriott Theatre; Hands on a Hardbody, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and bare at Unicorn Theatre; Spelling Bee, Joseph ... and All Shook Up at New Theatre; Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn; Fully Committed; workshops of Proxy Marriage, Love and Other Fables, and La Revolution Francaise with the creators of Les Misérables.

Additional casting will be announced. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The design team for Jersey Boys includes Krit Robinson (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Rob Denton (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Greg Emetaz and Kylee Loera (video design), and Kelley Jordan (wig design).

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Jersey Boys tells the inspiring story of four blue-collar kids who became pop-music legends. This contemporary classic musical explores the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, uncovering the secrets behind their 40-year friendship as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of superstardom. Featuring chart-topping hits such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You,” Jersey Boys is a heartfelt celebration of the bonds of brotherhood, the pursuit of dreams and the price of fame. Jersey Boys was last produced at The Muny in 2018.

