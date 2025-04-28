Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that stage and screen stars Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs will return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth, respectively, beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Both will play limited engagements with Diggs performing through Sunday, September 28th and Brady through Sunday, November 9th.

Boy George is currently playing Harold Zidler through Sunday, May 25th, with Austin Durant returning to the role from Tuesday, May 27th to Sunday, July 20th. Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Jordan Fisher as Christian and Andy Karl as The Duke of Monroth will perform through Sunday, July 20th. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

“Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it’s easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.”

Bios:

Wayne Brady is a five-time Emmy Award winner and multiple Grammy nominee. He's made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, author, podcast host, and television personality. On Broadway, he’s appeared as The Wiz (The Wiz), Billy Flynn (Chicago), Lola (Kinky Boots) and in Freestyle Love Supreme. Other stage roles include Aaron Burr (Hamilton in Chicago), Collins (Rent in LA), Fred (Kiss Me, Kate in LA) and Charlie (Merrily We Roll Along in LA). He recently launched Wayne Brady’s “What If?!” podcast and co-wrote an original short story contributed to The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King's The Stand.

Taye Diggs is known for stage and screen roles including series leads in “Private Practice,” “Murder in the First” and “All American.” His film credits include How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood and The Best Man, to name a few. On stage and film, Diggs originated the role ‘Benjamin Coffin III’ in the musical Rent. He has also appeared in Broadway productions including Chicago, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Diggs’ most recent film project is Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, which is currently airing on Lifetime's website.

Photo Credit: Taye Diggs - Photo by Jordon Nuttall/The CW, Jason Michael Fordham

