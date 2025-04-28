Hillary Fisher, Haven Burton and More to Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Paper Mill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and the creative team for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the final production of Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. The beloved musical begins performances Thursday, May 29 ahead of a Sunday, June 1 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse, in a run continuing through Sunday, June 29.



Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Bad Cinderella), The Little Mermaid will feature Hillary Fisher (The Notebook) as Ariel, Haven Burton (Shrek The Musical, How to Dance in Ohio) as Ursula, Nick Cortazzo (Hadestown) as Jetsam, Mark Doyle (Moulin Rouge! The Musical First National Tour) as Prince Eric, Sean Patrick Doyle (Kinky Boots) as Flotsam, Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen) as Scuttle, Christopher Gurr (Parade) as Grimsby, Aubrey Matalon (SIX: The Musical) as Flounder, Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) as Sebastian, and Graham Rowat (Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia!) as King Triton. The ensemble features David Baida, Caleb Bermejo, Kelsey Myron Cauthen, Tzintli Cerda, Jonathan Duvelson, Caroline Kane, Alexandra Matteo, Michael Milkanin, Mia Nelson, Justin O’Brien, Charlie Ray, Lily Rose, Taylor Rosenberger, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Richard Westfahl, and Peli Naomi Woods.



With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements.



The creative team features original scenic design by Kenneth Foy with scenic coordination & additional design by Kelly James Tighe; original costume design by Amy Clark & Mark Koss with costume coordination & additional design by Leon Dobkowski; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; hair & wig design by Leah J. Loukas; music direction by Nate Patten; and flying sequence choreography by Paul Rubin. Casting is by The TRC Company. The production stage manager is Melissa Chacón. Scenery, props, and sea costumes were created by a partnership with Broadway Dallas, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, Starlight Theatre, and Theatre Under The Stars.



Based on one of the world’s most beloved stories and the enchanting Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid is a Broadway spectacular for dreamers of all ages to enjoy. This fishy fable boasts such irresistible songs as “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and the Academy Award–winning “Under the Sea". It’s a joyful blend of adventure, comedy, and a love story that the whole family will love — whether you’re reliving the magic or seeing it for the first time.



