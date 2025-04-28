Video: Watch Caroline Bowman & SMASH Cast Perform 'The National Pastime' on The TODAY Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Week on The TODAY Show continues with another performance from the company of Smash! On Monday morning, Caroline Bowmn and the cast took the TODAY plaza by storm with a performance of "The National Pastime" from the new musical. Check out the performance now, and also watch the cast perform "Let Me Be Your Star" from the show here.

On joining the new Broadway musical, Bowman said, "It's a dream come true. The music's amazing, and we've got a stellar cast of musical theater stars telling this musical theater story. It's so iconic!"

Other shows lined up for TODAY's Broadway Week include Boop! The Musical, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending. Take a look at the schedule here.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

