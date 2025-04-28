Video: Watch SMASH Perform 'Let Me Be Your Star' on the TODAY SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's Broadway Week on the TODAY Show! To kick things off, the cast of Smash performed "Let Me Be Your Star (Opening Version)" on the hit NBC morning show. See Robyn Hurder lead the cast of the new Broadway musical for their first televised performance!

"You're going to get a real glimpse into what it looks like to put up a Broadway show," Hurder shared. "It's a musical comedy about a Broadway show about Marilyn Monroe. You can expect to laugh, cry, and feel really good when you walk out of the theatre."

The cast of Boop! the Musical is set to take over the TODAY Show Plaza this Wednesday, April 30.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

