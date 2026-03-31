OUR LITTLE SECRET to Have Toronto Run, Directed by Adam Pascal

Our Little Secret: A True New Musical will follow its workshop in New York City last week with a November 2026 production at Mirvish Productions’ CAA Theatre in Toronto, Ontario. This run will immediately follow its previously-announced production at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in October. New director Adam Pascal joins the award-winning musical’s creative team for the Toronto and Edmonton runs, as the show sets its sights on further planned productions, including in New York. Previews begin November 3 in Toronto, with opening night set for the evening of November 4.

Blending comedy, drama, and music, Our Little Secret is the true story of Noam Tomaschoff's discovery that his parents weren't quite who he thought they were — and he wasn't an only child.

Our Little Secret is written by and starring Tomaschoff, with music by Ryan Peters, created with Russell Citron. Tony Award nominee and Drama League and Obie Award winner Adam Pascal joins the creative team as director, with details on further creative team developments for the show’s upcoming 2026 production to be released shortly.

Performances of Our Little Secret at the CAA Theatre run from November 3 through November 22, 2026.

Our Little Secret won top awards for each of its previous productions, most recently its main stage premiere at Montreal's Segal Centre in 2025 (Five BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical), the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 (Best Performance in a Musical from the Chris Parkle Awards), and a sold-out run at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2023 (Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe Awards).