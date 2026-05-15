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Video: Hannah Cruz Turned 23 Minutes Into a Tony Nomination

Hannah Cruz is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

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There are no small parts... and Hannah Cruz knows all about it. She appears in her second Broadway show this season, playing 'Svetlana' in the first-ever revival of Chess– a role that doesn't arrive on the Imperial Theatre stage until Act 2.

"You know, this part is in Act 2, it's 23 minutes on stage... so I didn't expect anything! But what I do take very seriously always, maybe too seriously, is the work and putting in as much as I can into the time that I got on stage because it's my favorite time in my life is when I'm on stage. And so to be recognized for that is like beyond my wildest dreams,  truly."

Watch in this video as Hannah chats more about why this nomination surprised her, what an honor it is to be nominated, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Direction of a Musical - Top 3
1. Michael Arden - The Lost Boys
29.6% of votes
2. Tim Jackson - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
12.8% of votes
3. Lear deBessonet - Ragtime
12.5% of votes

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