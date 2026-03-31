Photos: Reeve Carney, Corbin Bleu, & John Behlmann Join THE GREAT GATSBY

Reeve Carney, Corbin Bleu, and John Behlmann are joining the party! The Great Gatsby on Broadway welcomed three new cast members last night, with Carney joining as Jay Gatsby, Bleu taking over as Nick Carraway, Behlmann joining as Tom Buchanan. The evening marked the first time that Carney starred opposite his real-life wife, Eva Noblezada, on Broadway since they tied the knot.

See photos from their first curtain call below, which also features Noblezada as 'Daisy Buchanan,' Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim rounding out the principal cast.

The new photos feature the cast taking their first bows in the musical, before greeting fans at the stage door.

The production’s ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Mike Schwitter (Pippin), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia), Kyla Stone (Harmony), and Damani Van Rensalier (Hamilton). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), and Alex Prakken (New York, New York) round out the cast as swings.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times) of The Great Gatsby, which is ‘roaring on’ at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

Photos: Tricia Baron