JJ Niemann to Join Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

Actor, dancer, and social media creator JJ Niemann will join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 to Midnight on April 30th for a strictly limited engagement. His final performance will be May 24th. This announcement comes on the heels of creator and dancer Melissa Becraft joining the cast, who JJ will be replacing, and the recent addition of actress and dancer Heather Morris. The show was recently extended, and will now be playing at The Orpheum Theater in the East Village through May 31st.

About JJ Niemann

Originally hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina, JJ Niemann is a New York City-based Broadway actor and content creator. Fresh off of playing Charles Lee in the Broadway cast of Hamilton and leading Catch Me If You Can as Frank Abagnale Jr. at Chicago’s Marriott Theatre, JJ’s previous credits also include: the Original Broadway Cast of Back to the Future (Marty McFly and George McFly cover), The Book of Mormon (Broadway), the World Premieres of Bliss (5th Avenue Theatre) and Disney's Hercules (Paper Mill Playhouse), the workshop of SMASH, productions at The MUNY, Flat Rock Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, The Rev, and the iconic Ratatouille TikTok Musical. In the digital world, JJ has accrued over 2 million followers and over 850 million video views across his platforms for his theatre comedy videos.



ABOUT 11 to Midnight

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Seven friends – some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship – come together to toast the New Year. Whether it’s 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same – we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.