Video: Isa Briones Says Starring on Broadway is 'Different Now' After THE PITT





Isa Briones is once again treading the boards on the Great White Way. Currently appearing as Connie Francis in Just in Time, The Pitt star has returned to her theater roots for the project, though she admits her experience has changed since the last time she was onstage.

"I'm so happy to be back... but it's definitely a little different now. People kind of know who I am now," shared the performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, adding that "people are coming to see me."

Briones made her Broadway debut in Hadestown in 2024. Since that time, she began playing Dr. Trinity Santos in The Pitt, a breakout role that has resulted in increased media visibility for the actress. This has led to some Just in Time audience members shouting things her direction during performances. The actor previously responded to this phenomenon on Instagram and also spoke about it on the late-night show.

"People have been kind of talking to me during the show, yelling some things about The Pitt," she explained. "[I] love that you are having your little moment, but we're doing a show up here," she said.

Check out the full interview with Briones, where she also talks about having an actual medical emergency while on the set of the series and filming the Season Two finale, where she performed karaoke alongside Dr. King, played by Taylor Dearden. Watch the duo rock out in the clip here.

Isa Briones began her run as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Circle in the Square Theatre. She will play her final performance on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on January 8, 2026. The acclaimed series examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Isa Briones made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown in 2024. However, she already had several stage credits under her belt, having appeared in the first national touring company of Hamilton, Musical Theatre West’s production of Grease, and East West Players’ Next to Normal, for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award. In 2025, she starred off-Broadway in the play All Nighter alongside AnnaSophia Robb.