SCHMIGADOON! Will Invite Fans to Dress Rehearsal Ahead of First Preview

Ahead of the first preview of Schmigadoon! on April 4, fans will have the opportunity to attend the show’s dress rehearsal on April 3 at 7:00 PM at the Nederlander Theatre.

How to Get Tickets:

Online: Fans can sign up for Schmigadoon!’s fan list at https://schmigadoonbroadway.com/ to receive the link to enter the ticket lottery for the April 3 dress rehearsal. Up to 400 free tickets will offered via the digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct. The lottery is now open for entries and will close on Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 AM and winners will be notified via email. Winners will have the chance to claim 1 or 2 tickets.

In Person: Fans will also be able to participate in an in person rush to receive free tickets on Friday, April 3. Up to 200 tickets will be distributed at the Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st St.) starting at 5:00 PM on a first come, first served basis.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop making his Broadway debut as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

Schmigadoon! begins performances on Saturday, April 4. The production will open on Monday, April 20 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through Sunday, September 6.