Amber Gray & Harvey Guillén Will Announce the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations, Streaming on BroadwayWorld

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Amber Gray and Harvey Guillén, currently starring on Broadway in The Rocky Horror Show, will announce the nominees for the 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.

Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld tomorrow, April (2pm ET) to watch the announcement live.

The Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball. The event will, as always, be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning Tuesday, April 7, at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office.

The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF. TodayTix Group is a Red Carpet sponsor, Studio Seaview is a Producing Sponsor, and AudienceView, Checks & Balances Payroll, Line-Up, and The Pekoe Group are Presenting Sponsors.

2026 Special Award Recipients include Mia Katigbak (Lifetime Achievement), and William Finn (Playwrights’ Sidewalk).

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, George Forbes, Joey Monda, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, Kathryn McCumber, and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

Amber Gray is currently starring in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway. She has originated roles in numerous productions including: Elmire in Lucas Hnath’s Tartuffe at NYTW, Mrs. Whatsit in A Wrinkle in Time at Arena Stage; Carina in Jonathan Spector’s rewritten Eureka Day on Broadway (Drama League Nom, Tony for Best Revival); Claudia in Here We Are, Sondheim's final musical, at The Shed; Persephone in Hadestown at NYTW (Lortel Nom), The Citadel (Sterling Award), The National, and on Broadway (Drama League, Chita Rivera, and Tony Noms. Outer Critics Circle, Grammy, and Tony for Best Musical Awards); Hélène in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at Ars Nova, Kazino, and on Broadway (Theatre World Award); Laurey in Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! at Bard Summerscape; and Zoe in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' An Octoroon at PS 122, Soho Rep, and TFANA (Obie). Other theatre gems include The Oyster Radio Hour on Little Island, Rob Ashford’s Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris in Tangier, Sam Gold’s Macbeth on Broadway (AEA’s St. Clair Bayfield Award), and Taylor Mac’s A 24 Decade History of Popular Music at NYLA/Under the Radar and BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! (Pulitzer Prize Finalist). Gray is a company member of The TEAM and has co-developed and performed in their Mission Drift, Primer for a Failed Superpower, Reconstruction, and the upcoming Mom Dance Practice. Gray is a longtime member of radical performance community Reverend Billy and The Stop Shopping Choir (Neil Young’s Love Earth Tour opener and new album The Sun is a Star that Keeps Me Warm). Other New Albums include Warriors and Kill the Whale. TV: “Long Bright River," Barry Jenkins' “Underground Railroad,” Broadway cult favorites “Submissions Only” and "The Gilded Age," and Ben Stiller's “Escape at Dannemora.” Film: Walden: Life in the Woods, Where There’s Smoke, Master, the upcoming Heartworm, Bunny Boi and the Submission, and Hadestown Live. MFA: NYU.

Harvey Guillén, making his Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show, is best known for starring as fan-favorite “Guillermo de la Cruz” in six seasons of FX’s critically acclaimed comedy WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, earning four Critics Choice Award nominations and making history as the first queer Latinx actor nominated in the category. He won two Imagen Awards for the role. A prolific voice actor, he can be heard in PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, THE GARFIELD MOVIE and HARLEY QUINN. Recent credits include COMPANION, BLUE BEETLE and KILLER STORIES WITH HARVEY GUILLÉN.