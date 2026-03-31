HAPPY FEET To Be Developed Into a New Stage Musical

The Academy Award-winning animated Warner Bros. film, directed by George Miller, Happy Feet is officially being developed as a new, Broadway-bound musical.

At the project’s helm is two-time Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade), book writer Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits, “Fraggle Rock”), and a choreography team comprised of acclaimed tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel (Funny Girl, 2025 NYT Critics Pick Ayodele Casel: The Remix), and the award-winning choreography duo Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher “Cree” Grant (The Lost Boys, Parade). The musical will feature the hit songs from the motion picture, alongside a lineup of chart-topping favorites audiences know and love.

Born into a world that measures worth by song, Mumble’s extraordinary dancing sets him apart—and sends him on a life-changing adventure that challenges tradition, celebrates individuality, and reveals the power of daring to be different. Originally released in 2006 by Warner Bros., Happy Feet captured hearts worldwide with its dance-driven, uplifting story, and iconic soundtrack. The film received widespread critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, becoming a global box office hit beloved by audiences of all ages. The original film and its sequel went on to gross more than $847 million worldwide.

The design team for the musical features a Broadway A-list including Tony Award-winning set designer Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending, Once on This Island), Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty (Wicked, Spring Awakening), Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd, Once), world-renowned puppet designer Basil Twist (Pee Wee Herman’s Playhouse, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), award-winning Orchestrator/ Co-Arranger Kenny Seymour (Ain’t Too Proud, Soul Train), and Music Supervisor/Co-Arranger Jackson Teeley (Alien/Nation)

Dates for future productions, as well as additional creative team members, will be announced shortly.