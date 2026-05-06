Video: Jeremy Jordan is Making 'Bobby Darin' His Own in JUST IN TIME

"There's an inextricable quality of myself that's now a part of the show, which is really exciting. It feels like my show now."

Just in Time is in fact Jeremy Jordan's show now. The two-time Tony nominee joined the cast of the hit musical earlier this month with Carrie St. Louis, Isa Briones, and Debbie Gravitte.

"[Jeremy] brings such a new energy and like a danger to Bobby," Briones told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You really feel the urgency that he was told he was gonna die and he is living every moment with such intensity and it's so electric. As a scene partner, I get to shift my performance because Connie would be very different with him! It's so cool to figure that out in real time."

"We've gotten to discover the show together," Jeremy said of his new castmates. "It's been so collaborative from the creative side that it didn't feel like we were just plugging and playing into something that was already there. One part of that is that we're all new and so we're all discovering it with one another, not with people that have been in the show forever."

On stepping into Bobby's dancing shoes, Jeremy joke that he's getting there. "I knew it was gonna be a lot to bite off, but we started the rehearsals with dance because I knew that was just gonna take the longest for me," he said "It's all choreography that I can do... it's just putting it all together and getting the steps in order and then not messing them up and then doing the right feet! I'm still finding my way through it, but I feel really good about it."

Watch in this video as all four new cast members chat about taking on their new characters.

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