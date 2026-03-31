Video: JOE TURNER'S COME & GONE Takes First Bows on Broadway

Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” took their first bows on Broadway in August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Barrymore Theatre. The Debbie Allen-directed production is now in previews, with an opening night set for Saturday, April 25.

A first look at the cast was released yesterday here.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’

Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.