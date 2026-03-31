Meet the Cast of PROOF, Now Playing on Broadway!

Ayo Edebiri is an award-winning actor, director, writer, producer, and comedian. Edebiri has won Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for her portrayal of sous-chef “Sydney” in FX’s award-winning hit series, “The Bear.” Edebiri made her directorial debut in season three of “The Bear,” earning Emmy and Directors Guild nominations, and in season four, she co-wrote an episode, earning her a Writers Guild nomination. Edebiri’s voice can be heard in “Big Mouth” and “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” and she has appeared as a guest star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO’s “I Love LA.” Edebiri’s film credits include Bottoms, Theater Camp, Inside Out 2, After the Hunt and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Don Cheadle - Robert Don Cheadle is an acclaimed actor, producer, and director known for his versatile career across film, television, and the stage spanning over four decades. Cheadle gained early recognition for his role in Devil in a Blue Dress. He later earned widespread acclaim for his roles in Boogie Nights, Traffic, and Hotel Rwanda which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He directed, starred in, and produced Miles Ahead, inspired by the life of legendary musician Miles Davis. Additional film credits include Talk To Me, Crash, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series, Reign Over Me, The Guard, Out of Sight, Unstoppable, and he starred as ‘Colonel James Rhodes’ in six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Television credits include “The Rat Pack,” “House of Lies,” “Black Monday” and “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” A graduate of CalArts BFA Theatre Program, Cheadle is an accomplished stage actor. He originated the role of ‘Booth’ in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize winning play Topdog/Underdog at New York’s Public Theatre under the direction of George C. Wolfe. Other stage credits include Leon, Lena and Lenz at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis; Cymbeline at the New York Shakespeare Festival; ‘Tis Pity She’s A Whore at Chicago’s Goodman Theater; and Athol Fugard’s Blood Knot at the Complex Theater in Hollywood. He also directed Cincinnati Man at the Mixed Blood Theater in Minneapolis and The Trip at Friends and Artists Theater in Hollywood. Cheadle was one of the producers of the Broadway musical A Strange Loop which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards winning Best Musical.