Meet the Cast of PROOF, Now Playing on Broadway!
Opening night will take place on Thursday, April 16 at the Booth Theatre.
Performances are underway for Proof, ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night at the Booth Theatre. Meet the cast of Proof below!
In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.
The creative team for Proof will include Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award® winner Justin Ellington and Conor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.
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Ayo Edebiri - Catherine
Ayo Edebiri is an award-winning actor, director, writer, producer, and comedian. Edebiri has won Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for her portrayal of sous-chef “Sydney” in FX’s award-winning hit series, “The Bear.” Edebiri made her directorial debut in season three of “The Bear,” earning Emmy and Directors Guild nominations, and in season four, she co-wrote an episode, earning her a Writers Guild nomination. Edebiri’s voice can be heard in “Big Mouth” and “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” and she has appeared as a guest star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO’s “I Love LA.” Edebiri’s film credits include Bottoms, Theater Camp, Inside Out 2, After the Hunt and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
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Don Cheadle - Robert
Don Cheadle is an acclaimed actor, producer, and director known for his versatile career across film, television, and the stage spanning over four decades. Cheadle gained early recognition for his role in Devil in a Blue Dress. He later earned widespread acclaim for his roles in Boogie Nights, Traffic, and Hotel Rwanda which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He directed, starred in, and produced Miles Ahead, inspired by the life of legendary musician Miles Davis. Additional film credits include Talk To Me, Crash, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series, Reign Over Me, The Guard, Out of Sight, Unstoppable, and he starred as ‘Colonel James Rhodes’ in six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Television credits include “The Rat Pack,” “House of Lies,” “Black Monday” and “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” A graduate of CalArts BFA Theatre Program, Cheadle is an accomplished stage actor. He originated the role of ‘Booth’ in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize winning play Topdog/Underdog at New York’s Public Theatre under the direction of George C. Wolfe. Other stage credits include Leon, Lena and Lenz at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis; Cymbeline at the New York Shakespeare Festival; ‘Tis Pity She’s A Whore at Chicago’s Goodman Theater; and Athol Fugard’s Blood Knot at the Complex Theater in Hollywood. He also directed Cincinnati Man at the Mixed Blood Theater in Minneapolis and The Trip at Friends and Artists Theater in Hollywood. Cheadle was one of the producers of the Broadway musical A Strange Loop which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards winning Best Musical.
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Jin Ha - Hal
Stage credits include Hamilton: An American Musical (Richard Rodgers), Here We Are (The Shed), A Little Night Music (Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center), Road Show (City Center Encores! Off-Center), and M. Butterfly (Cort Theatre). Ha can be seen onscreen in Pachinko (Apple TV), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Poker Face (Peacock), Civil War (A24), Love Life (HBO Max), DEVS (FX), Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert (NBC), and in the upcoming second season of Sugar (Apple TV). In addition to co-producing Kogonada’s Sundance Festival selected film zi (2026), Jin has executive produced the independent feature film Flying Lessons (2023) and the Sundance Film Festival selected short Goodnight (2025). Education: Columbia University, B.A. East Asian Languages & Cultures; NYU Tisch, M.F.A. Graduate Acting. @blacktransliberation
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Kara Young - Claire
Broadway: Purpose (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Nomination, Outer Critics Circle nomination), Purlie Victorious (Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League nomination), Cost Of Living (Tony Nomination), Clyde’s (Theatre World Award, Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Off-Broadway: Gruesome Playground Injuries, Table 17 (Lucille Lortell Award), Twelfth Night (Obie Award), All The Natalie Portmans (Lucille Lortel nomination), Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven. Additional credits: The New Englanders, The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll’d, Syncing Ink, and Pretty Hunger. On screen, Kara starred in Boots Riley’s series for Prime Video, “I’m A Virgo” (Breakthrough Performance Film Independent Spirit nomination). Upcoming, she co-leads Aleshea Harris’ feature film Is God Is and can be seen in Boots Riley’s feature film I Love Boosters.
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