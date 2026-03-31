Tom Schumacher to Receive Harold S. Prince Award at The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Former president of Disney Theatrical Productions, Tom Schumacher has been named the 2026 Harold S. Prince Award honoree at The Drama Desk Awards, celebrating his contributions to the world of live theater. The award will be presented at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM at The Town Hall.

About Tom Schumacher

For almost four decades, Tom Schumacher has set standards of excellence in film, television and theatre. He has overseen the development, creation and execution of The Walt Disney Company’s legitimate Stage Entertainment around the globe, including several versions of Beauty and the Beast, King David, The Lion King, Der Glöckner von Notre Dame, Aida, Mary Poppins, On the Record, TARZAN™, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Aladdin, Freaky Friday, Shakespeare in Love, Frozen, and Hercules.

The Harold S. Prince Award, first presented to its namesake posthumously, honors an individual whose outstanding contributions to the theater—onstage or off—reflect a distinguished body of work and a lasting impact on both the industry and its audiences.