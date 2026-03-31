Video: Richard Matlby, Jr. Thinks the Time is Right for ABOUT TIME

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A new Maltby & Shire musical revue has taken the stage off-Broadway! About Time is getting ready to conclude its limited engagement at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater on Sunday, April 5. Directed by Maltby, About Time completes the legendary songwriting duo’s massively influential trilogy that includes Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever.

"What's really amazing is the audience reaction to it. You know, it's a revue! These days, nobody even understands what a revue is. They come to it because they've been told that it's good and they'll have a good time... but they really don't know. And then the show unfolds in front of them and they start figuring out what it is," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "First of all, they start laughing, which they didn't expect they were going to do. They laugh a lot. And then they find that while they're laughing, they're also kind of moved at the same time, which they didn't expect. And suddenly we're in some strange ping pong game between laughing and feeling."

"It's very much a very personal show," he continued. "We used ourselves as the basis for a lot of the songs in it. And as a result, is at the very least truthful. It is truthful all the way through it. And people respond to the truth of it all."

About Time stars Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller with Ethan Paulini and Nicole Powell as understudies.

Watch in this video as Maltby chats more about the thrill of completing the trilogy, the art of the revue, and so much more!