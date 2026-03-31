Video: Jennifer Holliday Sings 'I Am What I Am' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2026





This year's Broadway Backwards marked its 20th anniversary with performances, LGBTQ+ storytelling and record-breaking fundraising on March 23, 2026, at the Gershwin Theatre. Watch Broadway’s original Dreamgirl Jennifer Holliday perform “I Am What I Am” from La Cage aux Folles at this year's Broadway Backwards here!

The show raised a record-breaking $1,223,681 to benefit Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The one-night-only event was produced by Broadway Cares.

The cast of performers included Bernadette Peters, Leslie Uggams, Kate Baldwin, Dylan Mulvaney, Bobby Conte, Felicia Finley, Jeigh Madjus, John-Andrew Morrison, Wren Rivera, Alexandra Silber, and many more! See photos from this year's event HERE!