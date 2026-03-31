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Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

The show features Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, Ohad Mazor, Myles McCabe, and more.

By: Mar. 31, 2026

Seagull: True Story is officially open at The Public Theater’s LuEsther Hall. Following runs at La MaMa and London’s Marylebone Theatre, the play will now run through May 3. Check out photos from inside the big night below.

Created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, an internationally acclaimed director from the Moscow Art Theatre, and written by Eli Rarey, Seagull: True Story fuses autobiographical drama and biting political satire with classic Chekhovian themes. This politically charged retelling of Molochnikov’s attempt to stage Chekhov’s The Seagull unfolds as a whirlwind of comedic mayhem, artistic rebellion, and deeply personal reflection on displacement, censorship, and the pursuit of creative freedom. 

The show features Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, Ohad Mazor, Myles McCabe, Quentin Lee Moore, Keshet Pratt, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Eric Tabach, and Elan Zafir. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production at London’s Marylebone Theatre HERE!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Myles McCabe

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Myles McCabe

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Zuzanna Szadkowski

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Zuzanna Szadkowski

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Eli Rarey

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Eli Rarey

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sofia Kapkov

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sofia Kapkov

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ohad Mazor

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ohad Mazor

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Quentin Lee Moore

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Quentin Lee Moore

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Andrey Burkovskiy

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Andrey Burkovskiy

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Alex Chernenko

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Alex Chernenko

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Eric Tabach

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Eric Tabach

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Gus Birney

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Gus Birney

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Elan Zafir

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Elan Zafir

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ruth Sternberg

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ruth Sternberg

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Mary Kate Baughman

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Mary Kate Baughman

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sandro Gurdzhua

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sandro Gurdzhua

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Eliza Bender

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Eliza Bender

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Kristina Kharlashkina

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Kristina Kharlashkina

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Fedor Zhuravlev

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Fedor Zhurlavlev

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
The cast and creative team of SEAGULL: TRUE STORY

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ruth Sternberg, Sam Saliba

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Keshet Pratt

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Keshet Pratt

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Patrick Willingham, Ruth Sternberg

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
The company of SEAGULL: TRUE STORY

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Renee Vito, Joe Scardino

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Renee Vito Joe Scardino

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Patrick Ball, Elysia Roorbach

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Patrick Ball, Elysia Roorbach

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Angela Timashev, Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov, Olga Burkovskaya

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Natalia Bychkova, Alexander Shustorovich

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Natalia Bychkova, Alexander Shustorovich

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sarah Marie Rodriguez

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sarah Marie Rodriguez

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Siena Rafter

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Siena Rafter

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sarina Freda

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Sarina Freda

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Joyce Pierpoline

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Joyce Pierpoline

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Stella Baker

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Stella Baker

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Mary Neely

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Mary Neely

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Will Price

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Will Price

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Isa Briones

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Isa Briones

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Christo Grozev, Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov, Doug Liman

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Doug Liman

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Doug Liman

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Vladislav Gavrikov, Anastasia Gavrikov, Anna Butusova, Igor Shesterkin

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Christo Grozev

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Christo Grozev

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Nicolas Niarchos

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Nicolas Niarchos

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ratmir Timashev, Angela Timashev

Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater Image
Ratmir Timashev, Angela Timashev


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