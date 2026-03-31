Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
The show features Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, Ohad Mazor, Myles McCabe, and more.
Seagull: True Story is officially open at The Public Theater’s LuEsther Hall. Following runs at La MaMa and London’s Marylebone Theatre, the play will now run through May 3. Check out photos from inside the big night below.
Created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, an internationally acclaimed director from the Moscow Art Theatre, and written by Eli Rarey, Seagull: True Story fuses autobiographical drama and biting political satire with classic Chekhovian themes. This politically charged retelling of Molochnikov’s attempt to stage Chekhov’s The Seagull unfolds as a whirlwind of comedic mayhem, artistic rebellion, and deeply personal reflection on displacement, censorship, and the pursuit of creative freedom.
The show features Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, Ohad Mazor, Myles McCabe, Quentin Lee Moore, Keshet Pratt, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Eric Tabach, and Elan Zafir. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production at London’s Marylebone Theatre HERE!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Myles McCabe
Myles McCabe
Eli Rarey
Eli Rarey
Sofia Kapkov
Sofia Kapkov
Ohad Mazor
Ohad Mazor
Quentin Lee Moore
Quentin Lee Moore
Alex Chernenko
Alex Chernenko
Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov
Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov
Sandro Gurdzhua
Sandro Gurdzhua
Eliza Bender
Eliza Bender
Kristina Kharlashkina
Kristina Kharlashkina
Fedor Zhuravlev
Fedor Zhurlavlev
The cast and creative team of SEAGULL: TRUE STORY
Ruth Sternberg, Sam Saliba
Keshet Pratt
Keshet Pratt
Patrick Willingham, Ruth Sternberg
The company of SEAGULL: TRUE STORY
Renee Vito, Joe Scardino
Renee Vito Joe Scardino
Patrick Ball, Elysia Roorbach
Patrick Ball, Elysia Roorbach
Angela Timashev, Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov, Olga Burkovskaya
Natalia Bychkova, Alexander Shustorovich
Natalia Bychkova, Alexander Shustorovich
Joyce Pierpoline
Joyce Pierpoline
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Mary Neely
Mary Neely
Will Price
Will Price
Christo Grozev, Alexander "Sasha" Molochnikov, Doug Liman
Vladislav Gavrikov, Anastasia Gavrikov, Anna Butusova, Igor Shesterkin
Christo Grozev
Christo Grozev
Nicolas Niarchos
Nicolas Niarchos
Ratmir Timashev, Angela Timashev
Ratmir Timashev, Angela Timashev
Videos