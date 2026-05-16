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Video: Watch 'Now, Forever' from THE LOST BOYS

LJ Benet & Maria Wirries perform in the Tony-nominated musical.

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Check out new video from the show as LJ Benet & Maria Wirries perform "Now, Forever."

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the new musical features a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant &  Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues

Read reviews for the production here.

The musical stars LJ BenetShoshana BeanAli Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Costume Design - Top 3
1. Ryan Park - The Lost Boys
24.3% of votes
2. Qween Jean - CATS: The Jellicle Ball
15.2% of votes
3. Linda Cho - Schmigadoon!
13.5% of votes

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