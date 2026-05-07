Olivia Holt Will Join JUST IN TIME as Connie Francis

Olivia Holt will return to Broadway, joining the cast of Just in Time as Connie Francis beginning Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Isa Briones will play her final performance as Connie Francis on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Olivia Holt made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running revival of Chicago in 2023. She is an actor and singer who recently starred in Netflix’s Jingle Bell Heist, Sony’s Heart Eyes, and Prime Video’s Totally Killer. Olivia Rose to prominence on Disney Channel’s “Kickin’ It” and later starred in “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” and the popular Freeform/Hulu series “Cruel Summer.” She continues to work across film, television, and music, developing new projects as both a performer and producer. Check out photos of Holt in Chicago here.

Jeremy Jordan has returned to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is a new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey. with a cast that includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Isa Briones (“The Pitt”), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Jessica Mallare White (The Great Gatsby), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical), Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen) and Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka)

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