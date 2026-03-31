Photos: DOG DAY AFTERNOON Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Dog Day Afternoon officially opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on March 30. Starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Read the reviews for Dog Day Afternoon here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas