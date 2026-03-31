HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Open Off-Broadway

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, will have a full, staged run Off-Broadway this spring following 8 concert presentations of the musical earlier this month. Written by Dylan MarcAurele, the production will star Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as ‘Shane Hollander.’ Performances begin on Tuesday, May 12 at the 6th Floor Theater at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel) ahead of an official opening night on Tuesday, May 26 for 8-weeks only. The production will also star Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan.

Tickets are on sale now. Jay Armstrong Johnson will not perform the role of ‘Ilya Rozanov’ June 15-June 22.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design) and Germán Martinez (Sound Design).