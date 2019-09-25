Wake Up With BWW 9/25: Carolee Carmello Begins Run in HELLO, DOLLY! Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The reviews are in for The Height of the Storm on Broadway! Read them all in our roundup below!

We've got your first listen to Rob McClure as Mrs. Doubtfire. The show has an upcoming engagement at the 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season, before hopefully heading to Broadway!

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin are saying goodbye to Arendelle. Frozen's original Elsa and Anna will depart the production in February 2020.

Classic Stage Company has announced its cast for the upcoming production of Assassins! Leading the company is Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz, Judy Kuhn, and Wesley Taylor!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first listen to Rob McClure voicing the infamous nanny in this new commercial!. (more...)

2) Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February

BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, after starring in the musical for almost three years. . (more...)

3) Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz, Judy Kuhn & Wesley Taylor Will Star in CSC's ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company announces that five celebrated actors have joined its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle. (more...)

4) The Hunt Is On For Identical Twins To Star In New Musical, IDENTICAL, Based on THE PARENT TRAP, Directed by Trevor Nunn

Identical, the world premiere of a 'Twin-sational' new musical, destined for London's West End, is based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, which inspired Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998. It tells the story of twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. In an attempt to re-join their divorced parents, they decide to exchange identities.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: Ross Golan & the HAMILTON Squad Unleash The Power of Pop With THE WRONG MAN

by Alexa Criscitiello

Ross Golan has written hits for Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, Lady Antebellum and more! Now he's bringing his new musical The Wrong Man to the stage with help from the Tony & Emmy-winning duo behind Hamilton.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Carolee Carmello begins performances in the tour of Hello, Dolly! tonight!

The new cast of Hello, Dolly! begins performances September 25, 2019 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, MO. Joining Carmello will be John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine(Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman(Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

Opening Night Coverage:

The Height of the Storm officially opened on Broadway last night! Read the reviews here!

What we're geeking out over: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Will Reunite for Times Square Performance

Cast members from the original Broadway and First National Touring companies of Saturday Night Fever are marking the 20th anniversary of the show's opening in New York by gathering in Times Square on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 7 pm. At 7 pm Eastern, in Duffy Square, participating company members will recreate a portion of the closing number from the show, the "Mega Mix," with the original choreography intact.

What we're watching: Billy Porter Talks POSE, Politics, Fashion, And More On Open Studio with Jared Bowen

On the latest episode of WGBH's Open Studio with Jared Bowen, newly minted Emmy-winner, Billy Porter, sat down for an interview!

Porter touched on all sorts of subjects, including the power of art in today's political world, his headline-grabbing wardrobe and the freedom to be whatever he wants to be, grappling with LIFE AFTER living through the AIDS crisis, and the full story of an impromptu Tony's performance that had Broadway's best on their feet.

Social Butterfly: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Will Reunite on New Album, 'Back Together'

We are BACK TOGETHER! I am delighted to announce that myself & @AlfieBoe have joined forces once again for our third album, coming November 1st and we can't wait for you to hear what we have in store for you. Pre order your limited edition, signed CD here: https://t.co/skcReqGjEu pic.twitter.com/X6rWBaen2G - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) September 24, 2019

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are teaming up for an all new album! The pair will release the joint album, Back Together, on November 1.

Ball announced the news on Twitter, along with a promo video!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jayne Houdyshell, who turns 66 today!

Houdyshell has appeared on Broadway in A Doll's House: Part 2 (Tony Award nomination), The Humans (Tony Award), Fish in the Dark, Romeo and Juliet, Follies (Tony Award nomination), The Importance of Being Earnest, Dead Accounts, Bye Bye Birdie, Wicked, Well (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award).

Off-Broadway, she was seen in The Humans (Obie Award, Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble); Harrison, TX; Coraline, The Receptionist, The New Century, The Pain and The Itch, Much Ado About Nothing, Well (Obie Award).

She is the recipient of a 2013 Special Drama Desk Award "for her artistry as an exceptionally versatile and distinctive Broadway and Off-Broadway performer."

Film credits include Lucky Stiff, Everybody's Fine, Garden State, Trust the Man, Bounty Hunter. TV credits include "The Good Fight," "American Odyssey," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





