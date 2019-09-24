Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Will Reunite on New Album, 'Back Together'
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are teaming up for an all new album! The pair will release the joint album, Back Together, on November 1.
Ball announced the news on Twitter, along with a promo video, that can be seen below!
We are BACK TOGETHER! I am delighted to announce that myself & @AlfieBoe have joined forces once again for our third album, coming November 1st and we can't wait for you to hear what we have in store for you. Pre order your limited edition, signed CD here: https://t.co/skcReqGjEu pic.twitter.com/X6rWBaen2G- Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) September 24, 2019
A limited edition signed copy of the CD can be purchased at https://ballandboe.lnk.to/BackTogetherTW.
Ball and Boe are currently starring in Les Miserables - The Staged Concert through November 30 at the Gielgud Theatre.
Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.
Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.
