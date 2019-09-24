Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Will Reunite for Times Square Performance

Cast members from the original Broadway and First National Touring companies of Saturday Night Fever are marking the 20th anniversary of the show's opening in New York by gathering in Times Square on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 7 pm. At 7 pm Eastern, in Duffy Square, participating company members will recreate a portion of the closing number from the show, the "Mega Mix," with the original choreography intact.

Over forty-two cast members have confirmed their attendance, coming from New York, New Orleans, Florida, Los Angeles, Canada and cities in between, to take part in the performance and reunion celebration. Following the performance, the company will gather in a Times Square restaurant for dinner, drinks and probably a few ice packs.

Saturday Night Fever opened at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway October 21st, 1999 and ran for 501 performances. Producer Robert Stigwood, manager of The Bee Gees, made a star of John Travolta in the film version by Norman Wexler (based on a story by Nik Cohn) and produced the debut of the musical in London, which he subsequently brought to Broadway. The musical was directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with Martyne Axe conducting.

Original stars Paige Price, Orfeh and Bryan Batt are confirmed, as are Andy Karl, Karine Plantadit and Shannon Beach, the organizer of the event. Aileen Quinn and Mano Felciano, from the 1st National Tour will also participate. Also expected to attend are Andy Blankenbuehler, Casey Nicholaw, Richard Blake, Michael Balderrama, Josh Prince and many more! Many in this talented cast became Tony Award nominees and winners, and went on to direct, choreograph and appear in some of Broadway's most successful shows.

Original cast member Stacey Martin Bafi-Yeboa, whose dancewear fashion company, Kania Couture, is based in Ottawa, Canada, has designed special shirts for the participants. Bafi-Yeboa's designs were worn by Britney Spears' dancers on the Circus tour and she recently premiered her line in the US at New York Fashion Week.





