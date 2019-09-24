VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first listen to Rob McClure voicing the infamous nanny in this new commercial!
Based upon the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten, with direction from four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical).
When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.
As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.
A heartfelt and hilarious story about the lengths we'll go to for our loved ones, Mrs. Doubtfire, which is the 22nd new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre, is the next big musical comedy hit for the whole family.
Buy tickets today at https://5thavenue.org/show/mrs-doubtfire
