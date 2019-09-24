Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February

The duo will let Frozen go in 2020.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, after starring in the musical for almost three years. Replacement casting has not yet been announced.

After almost 3 years, we'll be leaving Arendelle. Words cannot express how grateful we are to Disney, Jujamcyn & all of the exceptional people we get to work w/every single day. Strangers became friends, friends have become family & we will leave with full hearts Feb 16th, 2020a??i?? pic.twitter.com/5kTbBwbRxB - Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) September 24, 2019

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as many songs as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck), and music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez(Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.





