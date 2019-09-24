Review Roundup: Jonathan Pryce & Eileen Atkins Star In THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM - See What The Critics Are Saying!

Two legendary actors come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities.



Two-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", "The Two Popes", "The Wife", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt, The Retreat from Moscow, Indiscretions) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.



For 50 years the lives of Andre and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us to the edge of what it is to love."

Let's see what the critics have to say...

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Translated from the original French by Christopher Hampton and staged with commendable directness by Jonathan Kent, The Height of the Storm might seem merely a clever exercise were it not for its highly distinguished stars. In the flashier role, Pryce deftly navigates André's slippery landscape of paranoia, confusion, shame, loneliness and anger, while Atkins-like Madeleine-provides staunch, secure, unfussy support. If there is a picture to this puzzle after all, it is the portrait of a marriage that stretches on till death do them part and beyond.

Thom Geier, TheWrap: Zeller's play, expertly translated by Christopher Hampton, continually leaves us as disoriented as André himself - "People who try to understand things are morons," he says at one point - and the accumulation of contradictions is both unsettling and deeply moving. That is particularly true in the gut-check final scene, brilliantly lit by Hugh Vanstone, which is haunting in every sense of the word.

