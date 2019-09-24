VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks POSE, Politics, Fashion, And More On Open Studio with Jared Bowen

On the latest episode of WGBH's Open Studio with Jared Bowen, newly minted Emmy-winner, Billy Porter, sat down for an interview!

Porter touched on all sorts of subjects, including the power of art in today's political world, his headline-grabbing wardrobe and the freedom to be whatever he wants to be, grappling with LIFE AFTER living through the AIDS crisis, and the full story of an impromptu Tony's performance that had Broadway's best on their feet.

Check out some highlights from the show below!

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.





