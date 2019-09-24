Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz, and More Join CSC's ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company announces that five celebrated actors have joined its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle, April-June 2020.

Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home, She Loves Me) will play Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale (Bloodline, American Crime Story, American Son) will play John Wilkes Booth, Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress, Les Misérables) will play Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor (Indoor Boys, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family) will play Giuseppe Zangara, and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos, An American in Paris) will play Leon Czolgosz. Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011)-to wide acclaim. It is sure to be a highlight of Sondheim's 90th birthday year.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. When the musical made its Broadway debut in 2004, The New York Times wrote that Assassins has "acquired a new point of connection with contemporary culture...[through] that imaginary constitutional amendment to which these antiheroes subscribe so ardently: the right to be famous."

John Doyle says, "I am thrilled to be working on my third of the Sondheim/Weidman pieces. It's exciting to see this great cast come together to explore this extraordinary musical."

Assassins will conclude Classic Stage Company's 2019-20 season, which exhumes and interrogates the anxieties of the past in a series of chilling works. It also includes William Shakespeare's Macbeth (October 10-December 15), directed by Doyle, and two new adaptations of canonical works of gothic horror presented in repertory January-March 2020: Dracula by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Bram Stoker, directed bySarna Lapine; and Frankenstein by Tristan Bernays, based on the novel by Mary Shelley.

Additional casting for Assassins will be announced as the production approaches.

CSC 2019-20 season memberships are available now starting at $25, and single tickets for Assassins will go on sale in January 2020.

Tickets and membership packages can be purchased at classicstage.org or 212.352.3101 (or toll free 866.811.4111).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You