Wake Up With BWW 9/17: Read the Reviews For DERREN BROWN: SECRET and More!

Were the critics mystified by Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway? We've got all of the reviews for you to check out below!

Get a first look at the cast of The Prince of Egypt singing the song 'When You Believe' which was featured in the film, and will appear in the musical!

Jordin Sparks began performances as Jenna in Waitress last night, alongside original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald and Natasha Yvette Williams! Caitlin Houlahan returns as Dawn on Thursday, September 19.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated DreamWorks Animation film, today releases an official video from its recent press launch featuring Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado and Luke Brady,together with other members of the original London cast, performing Stephen Schwartz's classic song When You Believe.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Were the Critics Mystified By DERREN BROWN: SECRET?

Derren Brown: Secret opened this Sunday, September 15 at the Cort Theatre! Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

3) Christopher Fitzgerald, Natasha Yvette Williams, and Caitlin Houlahan Will Return to WAITRESS

Jordin Sparks begins performances as Jenna in Waitress tonight, Monday, September 16th for a limited engagement through October 27. Waitress has also announced the return of three former cast members! Original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald and Natasha Yvette Williams start performances tonight as Ogie and Becky respectively. Caitlin Houlahan returns as Dawn on Thursday, September 19. Mark Evans will extend his run as Dr. Pomatter through October 27.. (more...)

4) Broadway Playwrights Sound Off On Cell Phone Use At The Theatre

Social media discourse surrounding the playwright of SLAVE PLAY, Jeremy O. Harris broke out on Twitter after he shared on social media that the production held the curtain briefly for pop-star Rhianna - and that she texted him during the show.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!

Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is coming to Broadway! The production will reunite Jackman with choreographer Warren Carlyle, who worked closely with the star for Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway and his last Tony Awards hosting gig in 2014. Below, watch as the friends pick right back up where they left off in rehearsals!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: BAT OUT OF HELL Cast Gets All Revved Up at Broadway Sessions

The cast of Bat Out Of Hell came speeding into Broadway Sessions recently. Like...well... a bat out of hell! Just days before they ended their epic run at City Center cast members brought all the drama, passion and magic that the show embodies to the Broadway Sessions stage. Enjoy highlights from performances by Tony winner Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Danielle Steers, Adam Kemmerer, Avionce Hoyles, Andres Quintero, Jessica Jaunich, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Nick Martinez as well as Rising Stars Jesse Carrey and Aryn Bohannon. It's HOT in hell and we like it that way.

What we're watching: Julia Murney Performs Kander & Ebb's 'But the World Goes Round'

Broadway favorite Julia Murney just performed at 54 Below as part of the venue's weekly series Tuesdays at 54...with Robbie Rozelle!, and we have a peek at her number! Check out the video to see the star perform Kander and Ebb's 'But the World Goes Round'!

Social Butterfly: CABARET's Alexandra Silber and Mason Alexander Park Take Over Instagram!

Life was a cabaret this weekend as Alexandra Silber and Mason Alexander Park are took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for a behind-the-scenes look at Cabaret at the Olney Theatre Center! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Constantine Maroulis, who turns 44 today!

Constantine Maroulis is a world-renowned actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol."



Recently Constantine starred as Sergio in the world premiere musical production of The Most Beautiful Room in New York. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.

