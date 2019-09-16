Christopher Fitzgerald, Natasha Yvette Williams, and Caitlin Houlahan Will Return to WAITRESS

Jordin Sparks begins performances as Jenna in Waitress tonight, Monday, September 16th for a limited engagement through October 27.

Waitress has also announced the return of three former cast members! Original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald and NaTasha Yvette Williams start performances tonight as Ogie and Becky respectively. Caitlin Houlahan returns as Dawn on Thursday, September 19. Mark Evans will extend his run as Dr. Pomatter through October 27.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

As of tonight, Waitress currently stars Jordin Sparks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Raigan Olivia Newton, Sophia Rodriguez, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour.





