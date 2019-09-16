VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is coming to Broadway! The production will reunite Jackman with choreographer Warren Carlyle, who worked closely with the star for Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway and his last Tony Awards hosting gig in 2014. Below, watch as the friends pick right back up where they left off in rehearsals!
We're gettin' the band back together! #themusicman #Broadway #2020 #WarrenCarlyle pic.twitter.com/2jjYPiMpWr- Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 16, 2019
One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. In 1962, the show was adapted into a hugely successful movie, which has remained a classic for over 60 years. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."
The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Rudin, Zaks, and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Dance Arrangements). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello joins the team as The Music Man's Musical Director.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur Gaffin, has passed away.... (read more)
Just In: Cast Announced for Les Miserables West End Return at Sondheim Theatre
Cameron Mackintosh announced today the new cast of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, when the theatre re-... (read more)
THE MUSIC MAN Is Accepting Online Submissions to Find Tommy Djilas
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway next fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour Set Design Revealed
The national tour of Once On This Island is preparing to tell its story on the road and today we got our first glimpse of the tour's set design!... (read more)
Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks Join the WICKED Tour
The Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, September 24 at The Smith Center in L... (read more)