VIDEO: Julia Murney Performs Kander & Ebb's 'But the World Goes Round'

Broadway favorite Julia Murney just performed at 54 Below as part of the venue's weekly series Tuesdays at 54...with Robbie Rozelle!, and we have a peek at her number! Check out the video below to see the star perform Kander and Ebb's 'But the World Goes Round'!

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few. In concert, she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Her symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between. Among her TV credits are Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Elementary, Brothers and Sisters, Ed, NYPD Blue, all the Law and Orders, and First You Dream. Her recordings include the original cast albums of The Wild Party and A Class Act, the Grammy nominated Actor's Fund Benefit of Hair and her first solo album I'm Not Waiting.





