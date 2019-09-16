BWW TV Exclusive: BAT OUT OF HELL Cast Gets All Revved Up at Broadway Sessions

The cast of Bat Out Of Hell came speeding into Broadway Sessions recently. Like...well... a bat out of hell! Just days before they ended their epic run at City Center cast members brought all the drama, passion and magic that the show embodies to the Broadway Sessions stage. Enjoy highlights from performances by Tony winner Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Danielle Steers, Adam Kemmerer, Avionce Hoyles, Andres Quintero, Jessica Jaunich, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Nick Martinez as well as Rising Stars Jesse Carrey and Aryn Bohannon. It's HOT in hell and we like it that way.

Speaking of hell, don't forget to join us on September 19th as we welcome cast members from HADESTOWN.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





