VIDEO: CABARET's Alexandra Silber and Mason Alexander Park Take Over Instagram!

Life was a cabaret this weekend as Alexandra Silber and Mason Alexander Park are took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for a behind-the-scenes look at Cabaret at the Olney Theatre Center! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Alexandra has been seen in the New York productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class, Arlington, Hello Again, and She Loves Me. She has also appeared in London's West End in Kiss Me Kate,The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, and Carousel. Her regional credits include Midsummer at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Camelot at DC's Shakespeare Theatre, and Trouble in Tahiti at Tanglewood. She has been seen on screen in Elementary, The Mysteries of Laura, 1408, Law & Order. She has also published two books: After Anatevka and White Hot Grief Parade. You can follow along with her adventures on social media @alsibs.

Mason has been seen as Hedwig in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Bucks County Playhouse's The Rocky Horror Show, Man in Chair in the Pittsburgh Playhouse's The Drowsy Chaperone, and Miss Andrew in Pittsburgh CLO's Mary Poppins. He was honored at the Kennedy Center as the 2013 Presidential Scholar in the Arts for Musical Theatre, and his other screen credits include Broadway or Bust, iCarly, and Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventures and Before You Know It.

Olney Theatre Center launches the 2019-2020 season on the Mainstage with Kander and Ebb's CABARET directed by Alan Paul (August 28 - October 6, 2019). Broadway veteran Alexandra Silber, who played Guinevere in Paul's 2019 Helen Hayes Award-winning production of Camelot, and Tzeitel in the acclaimed Bart Sher revival of Fiddler on the Roof, will star as Sally Bowles, the flamboyant showgirl carried away by the glitz and debauchery of Weimar Berlin.

In 1929 Berlin, Cliff arrives to work on his novel but finds himself swept up in the life of the cabaret with its bawdy Emcee, and swept away by the performer and provocateur Sally Bowles. Bunked together at Fräulein Schneider's boarding house, their impossible affair bumps up against the threatened love between their landlord and a Jewish fruit seller. From the opening notes of "Willkommen" through the title song and such classics as "Don't Tell Mama" and "Money," Cabaret delivers a raw theatrical experience on a knife's edge between unbridled sexuality and looming disaster.





