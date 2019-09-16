Broadway Playwrights Sound Off On Cell Phone Use At The Theatre
Social media discourse surrounding the playwright of SLAVE PLAY, Jeremy O. Harris broke out on Twitter after he shared on social media that the production held the curtain briefly for pop-star Rhianna - and that she texted him during the show.
A number of people took to social media to criticize both holding the curtain and texting during a performance.
O. Harris again took to twitter to respond, noting "The patron saint of the play I wrote is literally a pop star, fashion icon, and Demi-goddess named Rihanna. Her words are all over it. She's a 9th character in the play. When Dionysus is coming you hold the curtain."
He also added in another tweet regarding cell phone use that "I've seen too many 'general audience members' do it over the last decade to care about it. I'm more interested in theatre evolving and maybe phones are part of that evolution? Who knows."
Baltimore Center Stage artistic director Stephanie Ybarra took to twitter in agreement, asking "Can we stop being so precious about the way audiences choose to engage with our shows? Asking for the future of our art form."
Playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat) replied in disagreement noting "Good to know I can use the cell phone during your show. Sometimes that grocery list can't wait."
What do you think? Should we be more relaxed about audience etiquette or should we uphold certain manner when watching a play? Let us know on Twitter @BroadwayWorld or on Facebook.com/BroadwayWorld.
Two things I learned today about the Type of theatre maker I am:- Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) September 15, 2019
When my idol texts that she's running late. I hold the curtain for her.
When my idol texts me during a play I've written, I respond. pic.twitter.com/78081zXnje
FYI: miss me w tweets chastising anyone in my audience for using a phone to send a text. I've seen too many "general audience members" do it over the last decade to care about it. I'm more interested in theatre evolving and maybe phones are part of that evolution? Who knows.- Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) September 15, 2019
