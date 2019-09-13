Wake Up With BWW 9/13: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to Freestyle Love Supreme which officially begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest starring Angela Lansbury as Lady Bracknell!

Ari'el Stachel will play the lead role of Joseph in Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is coming to Broadway! The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, begins performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 and officially opens on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.. (more...)

2) Angela Lansbury Will Lead Roundabout's Benefit Reading of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the legendary 5-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as Lady Bracknell. (more...)

3) BREAKING: Ari'el Stachel Will Star in MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced that Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel will play the lead role of Joseph in the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. Stachel joins Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lea Salonga and More in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines

by Stage Tube

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Lea Salonga will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's classic musical SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines. The show culminates Atlantis' 20th Anniversary Season in 2019. She stars opposite Jett Pangan in the title role.. (more...)

5) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Offer In-Person Ticket Lottery

The Off-Broadway return of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will offer an in-person ticket lottery for every performance.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Freestyle Love Supreme begins previews tonight!

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

What we're geeking out over: Stars of HADESTOWN, BEETLEJUICE and More Announced for Broadway Flea Market Photo Booth and Autograph Table

Broadway's biggest names, emerging talents and beloved legends are ready to take photos, sign autographs and meet their biggest fans on Sunday, September 22, at the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Favorite performers will visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Those set to join the Autograph Table and Photo Booth include beloved and accomplished Broadway favorites Kathleen Chalfant, Gavin Creel, Jason Danieley, Paige Davis,Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung,Bebe Neuwirth, Christopher Sieber, Ethan Slater, Brandon Uranowitz and Julie White.

Read the full list here!

What we're watching: SUMMER Cast Gets Ready to Hit the Road; Watch a Sneak Peek!

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical is hitting the road! The musical will kickoff a national tour at RBTL's Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY (October 1-6, 2019) prior to the official tour press opening at the Connor Palace in Cleveland, OH (October 8-27, 2019).

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Dan'yelle Williamson as "Diva Donna," Alex Hairston as "Disco Donna" and Olivia Elease Hardy as "Duckling Donna." The cast of SUMMER also includes Steven Grant Douglas as "Bruce Sudano," John Gardiner as "Neil Bogart," and Erick Pinnick as "Andrew Gaines."

Watch as we take you inside the rehearsal room for a special sneak peek of the cast in action!

Social Butterfly: Inside the JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour Press Event

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, Jesus Christ Superstar will officially launch the 50th anniversary tour at Austin's Bass Concert Hall on October 8th through the 13th before visiting over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas and Chicago.

BroadwayWorld was live at the press event for the upcoming tour, where we met the cast and watched a performance! Missed our live stream? Check out all the action in the video!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





