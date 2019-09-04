FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announces Digital Lottery; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson Among Special Guest Stars

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will begin previews on Friday, September 13 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will feature special guests at select performances that include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, and Miranda. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

"We've had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on FLS and are excited to see its next chapter unfold at the Booth Theatre," said two of the Co-Creators and Producers Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

A $35 digital lottery for a limited number of tickets will be offered during the run to help fans get tickets to this highly-anticipated show. The lottery will be available for all performances and can be accessed at www.freestylelovesupreme.com/lottery. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Each lottery will open at 12:01 AM Eastern Time the day prior to the performance. The first lottery drawing will be at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on the day prior. Winners will have six (6) hours to return to the website and purchase up to two (2) tickets. The lottery will remain open for additional entries until 3:00 PM Eastern Time, at which time a second drawing will be held.

After completing the purchase, lottery tickets will be available for pickup with the credit card used to purchase them beginning 30 minutes before the performance. On two-show days, lotteries for both the 7 PM and 10 PM performances will be held concurrently.The lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouchthat will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

"A linguistic marvel. This wonderful collective delivers improvisational comedy, only in rhyme and music. Their ability to transform audience suggestions into complex, rapid-fire rapping, spoken word passages and full-blown musical numbers is simply mind-blowing. You get the feeling even Robin Williams wouldn't be able to keep up."-The Hollywood Reporter

"The fast-thinking geniuses who turn audience suggestions into hilarious, rapid-fire rhyme leave you feeling happy and yes, a little sad too after 85 minutes of adrenaline-infused cavorting. Sad because there is so much joy attached to their collective act of spontaneous creation that you're reluctant at the end of the show to acknowledge that yes, all good sets must come to an end."-The Washington Post

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which will include Freestyle Love Suprememembers Lin-Manuel Miranda,Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs,Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan,and more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

The 85-minute show is directed by Thomas Kailand produced by Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design byJeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jonesand James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME begins previews on Friday, September 13, 2019 and will conclude its strictly limited 16-week engagement on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Booth Theatre on Broadway, 222 W. 45thStreet. A limited number of $35 digital lottery tickets will be offered per performance. Tickets can be purchased through Telecharge by calling (212) 239-6300 or by visiting www.Telecharge.com. Sign up for updates at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

