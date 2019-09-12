BREAKING: Ari'el Stachel Will Star in MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced that Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel will play the lead role of "Joseph" in the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. Stachel joins Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Stachel made his Broadway debut as "Haled" in The Band's Visit, earning him the 2018 Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Musical. He originated the role at the Atlantic Theatre Company for which he received the Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations. Regionally, Stachel has been seen in The Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage Company), in addition to workshops such as We Live in Cairo (New York Theatre Workshop) and The Visitor (The Public Theater).



Stachel, a graduate of the NYU Tisch Drama Department, will make his feature film debut in the upcoming A24 production of ZOLA, directed by Janicza Bravo and starring opposite Riley Keough and Nicholas Braun. His television appearances include Blue Bloods (CBS), Jessica Jones (Netflix), and Billions (Showtime).

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).





