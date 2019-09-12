VIDEO: Watch New Ad for Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN; Tickets On Sale 9/14
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is coming to Broadway! The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, begins performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 and officially opens on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.
Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 14 and you can check out a new ad for the revival below!
(Very early) Christmas shopping begins Saturday. 8am. #themusicman On-Sale
A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 12, 2019 at 4:03am PDT
One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. In 1962, the show was adapted into a hugely successful movie, which has remained a classic for over 60 years. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."
The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Rudin, Zaks, and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Dance Arrangements). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello joins the team as The Music Man's Musical Director.
